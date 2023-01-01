2020 Wilier Triestina Jena Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
L
XL
Stack
531mm
556mm
582mm
608mm
633mm
Reach
363mm
372mm
382mm
391mm
401mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
1.49:1
1.52:1
1.55:1
1.58:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
470mm
500mm
530mm
570mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
380mm
410mm
440mm
470mm
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
508mm
531mm
554mm
577mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
12.5deg
11.7deg
11.1deg
10.5deg
8.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70.5deg
71deg
71.5deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
74.3deg
73.7deg
73.1deg
72.6deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
125mm
150mm
175mm
200mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
423mm
423mm
423mm
423mm
423mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
Base Build
XS
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
38mm
38mm
38mm
38mm
Tire Width Max
44mm
44mm
44mm
44mm
44mm
Tire Outer Diameter
698mm
698mm
698mm
698mm
698mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
