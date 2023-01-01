2019 Ibis Cycles Inc. DV9 100mm fork
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Average stack and reachvs category
Geometry
SMALL
MEDIUM
LARGE
X-LARGE
Stack
611mm
628mm
634mm
649mm
Reach
397mm
418mm
435mm
462mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
1.5:1
1.46:1
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
368.3mm
432mm
482mm
533mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
582mm
607mm
628mm
658mm
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
68.5deg
68.5deg
68.5deg
Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
92mm
110mm
116mm
133mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
63.5mm
63.5mm
63.5mm
63.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
313.5mm
313.5mm
313.5mm
313.5mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439mm
439mm
439mm
439mm
Front-Center
664mm
689.9mm
710.8mm
745.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
661mm
687mm
708mm
743mm
Wheelbase
1100mm
1126mm
1147mm
1182mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
43.4mm
44.9mm
46.9mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
503.7mm
503.7mm
503.7mm
503.7mm
Trail
100.2mm
very high
101.9mm
very high
100.3mm
very high
98.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
93.2mm
94.8mm
93.3mm
91.3mm
Wheel Flop
34.2mm
34.7mm
34.2mm
33.5mm
Standover Height
687mm
757mm
757mm
782mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
117mm
170 mm cranks
142.9mm
170 mm cranks
158.8mm
175 mm cranks
193.7mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
143.5mm
170 mm cranks
143.5mm
170 mm cranks
138.5mm
175 mm cranks
138.5mm
175 mm cranks
100mm fork Build
SMALL
MEDIUM
LARGE
X-LARGE
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1854.1mm
1880.1mm
1901.1mm
1936.1mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
780mm
780mm
780mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
152 cm
to165 cm
163 cm
to175 cm
173 cm
to185 cm
183 cm
to198 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.ibiscycles.com/bikes/dv9 BB drop confirmed by IBIS, replacing BB height measurement