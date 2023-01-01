2019 Chromag Bikes Arcturian Base
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Average stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Geometry
M/L
L
XL
Stack
661mm
661mm
661mm
Reach
476.3mm
501mm
526mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.32:1
1.26:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
437.3mm
460mm
492mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
629mm
653.7mm
678.7mm
Head Tube Angle
64deg
64deg
64deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
77deg
77deg
77deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
105mm
105mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
73mm
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
314.2mm
314.2mm
314.2mm
Chainstay Length
438mm
438mm
438mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
431.9mm
431.9mm
431.9mm
Front-Center
824.7mm
849.3mm
874.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
821.4mm
846.1mm
871.1mm
Wheelbase
1253.3mm
1278mm
1303mm
Fork Offset/Rake
52.4mm
52.4mm
52.4mm
Trail
130.5mm
very high
130.5mm
very high
130.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
117.3mm
117.3mm
117.3mm
Wheel Flop
51.4mm
51.4mm
51.4mm
Standover Height
744mm
765.7mm
796.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
267.5mm
170 mm cranks
292.1mm
170 mm cranks
317mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
144.2mm
170 mm cranks
144.2mm
170 mm cranks
144.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M/L
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
774.4mm
774.4mm
774.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
2027.7mm
2052.4mm
2077.4mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 7 in
to6 ft 0 in
5 ft 11 in
to6 ft 3 in
6 ft 2 in
to6 ft 6 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://chromagbikes.com/products/frames-arcturian