2022 Superior Bikes X-Road Issue X-Road Team Issue
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
56CM (L)
Stack
578mm
Reach
392mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
502mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
568mm
Top Tube Slope
10.3deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
271mm
Chainstay Length
412mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
406mm
Front-Center
608mm
Front-Center Horizontal
604mm
Wheelbase
1010mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44.6mm
Trail
63.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
60.7mm
Wheel Flop
18.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
94.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
X-Road Team Issue Build
56CM (L)
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
30mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
682mm
Bike Length with Tires
1692mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
175 cm
to185 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
