2014 LS gen2 Ibis Cycles Inc. Ripley 130mm Fork
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel, 120mm rear travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XL
Stack
632mm
Reach
448mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
521mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
640mm
Top Tube Slope
12.6deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
107mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
47mm
Bottom Bracket Height
325mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
444mm
Front-Center
744.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
743mm
Wheelbase
1187mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
Trail
98.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
91.3mm
Wheel Flop
35mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
197.5mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
150mm
175 mm cranks
130mm Fork Build
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1930.9mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
74mm
Stem Length
60mm
Stem Angle
0deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
183 cm
to198 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
