Ibis Cycles Inc.
/
Ripley

2014 LS gen2 Ibis Cycles Inc. Ripley 130mm Fork

Category
Full-suspension Trail MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Full suspension
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Aluminum
Suspension
130mm fork travel, 120mm rear travel, 20% sag
Features
Disc brake
XL
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category

Geometry

XL
Stack
632mm
Reach
448mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
521mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
640mm
Top Tube Slope
12.6deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
107mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
47mm
Bottom Bracket Height
325mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
444mm
Front-Center
744.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
743mm
Wheelbase
1187mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
Trail
98.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
91.3mm
Wheel Flop
35mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
197.5mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
150mm
175 mm cranks

130mm Fork Build

XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1930.9mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
74mm
Stem Length
60mm
Stem Angle
0deg

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
183 cm
to
198 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Full-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://www.ibiscycles.com/bikes/past-models/ripley-2nd-gen
