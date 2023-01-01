2023 Rivendell Bicycle Works Gus Boots Willsen Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
51cm
54cm
57cm
Stack
579mm
616mm
667mm
Reach
440mm
445mm
450mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.32:1
1.38:1
1.48:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
635mm
653mm
675mm
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
53mm
53mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
305mm
305mm
307mm
Chainstay Length
530mm
540mm
560mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
527.3mm
537.4mm
555.6mm
Front-Center
711mm
731mm
750mm
Front-Center Horizontal
709mm
729.1mm
746.7mm
Wheelbase
1236.4mm
1266.5mm
1302.3mm
Fork Offset/Rake
63mm
63mm
63mm
Trail
70mm
high
70mm
high
77.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
65.3mm
65.3mm
72.1mm
Wheel Flop
23.4mm
23.4mm
25.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
183mm
170 mm cranks
203mm
170 mm cranks
203mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
135mm
170 mm cranks
135mm
170 mm cranks
137mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
51cm
54cm
57cm
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
716.1mm
716.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1952.5mm
1982.6mm
2056.4mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
PBH
74 in
to80 in
78 in
to85 in
82 in
to91 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://www.rivbike.com/products/gus-boots-willsen