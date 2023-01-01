2019 Rivendell Bicycle Works Gus Boots Willsen Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
51
54
57
59
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
540mm
570mm
590mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
635mm
653mm
675mm
685mm
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
53mm
53mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
310.1mm
310.1mm
312.1mm
312.1mm
Chainstay Length
530mm
540mm
545mm
560mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
527.3mm
537.4mm
540.5mm
555.6mm
Front-Center
711mm
731mm
750mm
762mm
Front-Center Horizontal
709mm
729.1mm
746.7mm
758.8mm
Wheelbase
1236.4mm
1266.5mm
1287.2mm
1314.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
63mm
63mm
63mm
63mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
399mm
399mm
399mm
399mm
Trail
71.9mm
high
71.9mm
high
79.2mm
high
79.2mm
high
Mechanical Trail
67.1mm
67.1mm
73.9mm
73.9mm
Wheel Flop
24.1mm
24.1mm
26.5mm
26.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
177.9mm
170 mm cranks
197.9mm
170 mm cranks
197.9mm
170 mm cranks
209.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
140.1mm
170 mm cranks
140.1mm
170 mm cranks
142.1mm
170 mm cranks
142.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
51
54
57
59
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Width Max
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
726.2mm
726.2mm
764.2mm
764.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1962.6mm
1992.7mm
2051.5mm
2078.6mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
PBH
74 in
to80 in
78 in
to85 in
82 in
to91 in
87 in
to100 in
Source:https://www.rivbike.com/pages/geometry , https://www.rivbike.com/collections/riv-garage-sale/products/gus-boots-willsen-forks-1-1-8-threadless