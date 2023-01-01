2020 Norco Bicycles Sight Youth 27.5
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
ONE SIZE
Stack
576mm
Reach
395mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
350mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
531mm
Top Tube Slope
26.3deg
Head Tube Angle
63.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
76.7deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
15mm
Bottom Bracket Height
335.4mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.7mm
Front-Center
716.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
716.3mm
Wheelbase
1141mm
Fork Offset/Rake
37mm
Trail
133.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
119.4mm
Wheel Flop
53.3mm
Standover Height
650mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
201mm
165 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
170.4mm
165 mm cranks
Youth 27.5 Build
ONE SIZE
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1841.8mm
Crank Length
165mm
Handlebar Width
720mm
Stem Length
125mm
Stem Angle
35deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
4 ft 9 in
to5 ft 2 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendKids MTB
