2019 NS Bikes Eccentric Alu EVO 29
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
641mm
641mm
650mm
Reach
425mm
450mm
475mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
1.42:1
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
412mm
450mm
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
609mm
634mm
662mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
583mm
603mm
629mm
Top Tube Slope
16deg
16deg
16deg
Head Tube Angle
65deg
65deg
65deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
97.2mm
97.2mm
107.1mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312mm
312mm
312mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.8mm
425.8mm
425.8mm
Front-Center
760mm
779mm
809mm
Front-Center Horizontal
757.2mm
777.2mm
806.2mm
Wheelbase
1183mm
1203mm
1232mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
550mm
550mm
550mm
Trail
117.2mm
very high
117.2mm
very high
117.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
106.2mm
106.2mm
106.2mm
Wheel Flop
44.9mm
44.9mm
44.9mm
Standover Height
745mm
767mm
802mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
218mm
170 mm cranks
237mm
170 mm cranks
267mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
142mm
170 mm cranks
142mm
170 mm cranks
142mm
170 mm cranks
Alu EVO 29 Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1926.9mm
1946.9mm
1975.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
—
170 cm
to182 cm
180 cm
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Source:https://nsbikes.com/eccentric-alu-evo-29,121,pl.html