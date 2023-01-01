2019 Condor Cycles Bivio Gravel/Odyssey Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
46
49
52
55
58
61
Stack
516mm
521mm
534mm
564mm
593mm
623mm
Reach
365mm
364mm
374mm
381mm
392mm
397mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.43:1
1.43:1
1.48:1
1.51:1
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
410mm
440mm
470mm
500mm
530mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
513mm
518mm
537mm
555mm
570mm
580mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
72deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
95mm
105mm
135mm
165mm
195mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
279mm
279mm
279mm
279mm
279mm
279mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
429.3mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
—
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
109mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
46
49
52
55
58
61
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
38mm
38mm
38mm
38mm
38mm
Tire Outer Diameter
698mm
698mm
698mm
698mm
698mm
698mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://static.condorcycles.com/docs/Condor_Geometry.pdf