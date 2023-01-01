2020 Vitus Bikes Escarpe 27 vrx
Geometry
m
Stack
598mm
Reach
453mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.32:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
433mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
620mm
Top Tube Slope
17.6deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
20mm
Bottom Bracket Height
330.4mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.5mm
Front-Center
753.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
753mm
Wheelbase
1187.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
38.9mm
Trail
113.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
103.6mm
Wheel Flop
42.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
232.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
160.4mm
170 mm cranks
27 vrx Build
m
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1888.3mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/bike/vitus-escarpe-27-vrx-2020/