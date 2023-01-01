2019 Mystic Alluvium 29er
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Medium
Large
Stack
661mm
656mm
Reach
466mm
482mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
460mm
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
657mm
671mm
Top Tube Slope
20.3deg
19.4deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.9deg
Head Tube Length
136mm
131mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
62.3mm
62.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
314.8mm
314.6mm
Chainstay Length
429mm
429mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.5mm
424.4mm
Front-Center
790mm
804mm
Front-Center Horizontal
787.5mm
801.6mm
Wheelbase
1212mm
1226mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
561mm
561mm
Trail
112mm
very high
112mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
102.4mm
102.4mm
Wheel Flop
41.6mm
41.6mm
Standover Height
860mm
858mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
243mm
170 mm cranks
257mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
144.8mm
170 mm cranks
144.6mm
170 mm cranks
29er Build
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1966.1mm
1980.1mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
