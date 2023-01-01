2018 Bombtrack Bicycle Company Tempest WMN
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
XS
Stack
511mm
Reach
364mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
430mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
500mm
Top Tube Slope
11.4deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
Chainstay Length
408mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
401.6mm
Front-Center
576.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
572.4mm
Wheelbase
974mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
65.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
62.2mm
Wheel Flop
20.8mm
Standover Height
700mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
70.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94mm
170 mm cranks
WMN Build
XS
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1646mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:Catalogue 2018