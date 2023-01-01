2023 Giant Bicycles Trance Jr 26
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
380
Stack
553mm
Reach
371mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
380mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
540mm
Top Tube Slope
21.5deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
10mm
Bottom Bracket Height
271.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435mm
Front-Center
633.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
633mm
Wheelbase
1068mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Trail
70.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
65.6mm
Wheel Flop
24.6mm
Standover Height
657mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
191.2mm
160 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111.9mm
160 mm cranks
Jr 26 Build
380
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4mm
Tire Outer Diameter
563.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1631.7mm
Crank Length
160mm
Handlebar Width
690mm
Stem Length
50mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
4 ft 9 in
to5 ft 5 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://www.giant-bicycles.com/us/trance-jr-26