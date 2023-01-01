2017 Specialized Bicycles Enduro Comp 27.5
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 170mm fork travel, 170mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
604mm
Reach
450mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
604mm
Head Tube Angle
65.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
76deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
10.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
339.9mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.9mm
Front-Center
776mm
Front-Center Horizontal
776.1mm
Wheelbase
1201mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
Fork Length, Unknown
559mm
Trail
103.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
94.3mm
Wheel Flop
39.1mm
Standover Height
782mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
250.6mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
164.9mm
175 mm cranks
Comp 27.5 Build
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1901.8mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
785mm
Stem Length
50mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
