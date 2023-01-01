2006 Specialized Bicycles Enduro elite
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel, 80mm rear travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Medium
Stack
505mm
Reach
477mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.06:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
590mm
Top Tube Slope
6.1deg
Head Tube Angle
67.9deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.1deg
Head Tube Length
108mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
15mm
Bottom Bracket Height
322.9mm
Chainstay Length
421mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.7mm
Front-Center
727.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
727mm
Wheelbase
1148mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Fork Length, Unknown
462mm
Trail
90.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
84.1mm
Wheel Flop
31.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
219.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
152.9mm
170 mm cranks
elite Build
Medium
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
675.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1823.8mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
660mm
Stem Length
70mm
Stem Angle
0deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
