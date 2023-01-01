2020 CUBE Bikes Attain GTC Race
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
58
Stack
610mm
Reach
388mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
540mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
490mm
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
575mm
Top Tube Slope
9.7deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
202mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
-74mm
Bottom Bracket Height
452mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
408.4mm
Front-Center
614.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
609.7mm
Wheelbase
1018mm
Fork Offset/Rake
5.7mm
Trail
113.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
108mm
Wheel Flop
32.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
63.6mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
279.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Race Build
58
Wheel Size
700mm BSD
700 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
756mm
Bike Length with Tires
1774mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendEndurance Road
