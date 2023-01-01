HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Canyon Bicycles
/
Commuter

2022 Canyon Bicycles Commuter 5.0

Category
Touring
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
L
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Flat Bar
Category: Drop Bar
vs category

Geometry

L
Stack
591mm
Reach
444mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
485mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
619mm
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Exit Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
425mm
Wheelbase
1086mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
770mm

5.0 Build

L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Width Max
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
664mm
Bike Length with Tires
1750mm
Crank Length
170mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
178 cm
to
188 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Touring
