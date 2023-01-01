2022 Canyon Bicycles Commuter 5.0
Geometry
L
Stack
591mm
Reach
444mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
485mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
619mm
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Exit Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Chainstay Length
425mm
Wheelbase
1086mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Standover Height
770mm
5.0 Build
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Width Max
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
664mm
Bike Length with Tires
1750mm
Crank Length
170mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
178 cm
to188 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendTouring
Source:https://www.canyon.com/en-pl/hybrid-bikes/commuter-bikes/commuter/commuter-5/2796.html?dwvar_2796_pv_rahmenfarbe=GY