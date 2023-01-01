2014 Merida Bikes BIG.NINE XT-Edition
Geometry
29″
Stack
631mm
Reach
397mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
444mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
599mm
Top Tube Slope
21.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
70.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
-48.4mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435.2mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-218.4mm
170 mm cranks
XT-Edition Build
29″
Wheel Size
29mm BSD
29 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1mm
Tire Outer Diameter
33.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://99spokes.com/en/bikes/merida/2014/big.nine-cf-xt-edition