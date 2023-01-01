HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Merida Bikes
/
BIG.NINE

2014 Merida Bikes BIG.NINE XT-Edition

Category
Hardtail Cross-country MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
29″
Very upright stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

29″
Stack
631mm
Reach
397mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
444mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
599mm
Top Tube Slope
21.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
70.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
-48.4mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435.2mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-218.4mm
170 mm cranks

XT-Edition Build

29″
Wheel Size
29mm BSD
29 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1mm
Tire Outer Diameter
33.2mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Hardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://99spokes.com/en/bikes/merida/2014/big.nine-cf-xt-edition
