2019 Sklar Bikes Sweet Spot 150mm M-L
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Medium
Large
Stack
646mm
661mm
Reach
487mm
518mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
1.28:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
445mm
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
669mm
705mm
Top Tube Slope
19.7deg
18.7deg
Head Tube Angle
65.5deg
66.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.9deg
Head Tube Length
81.2mm
95.8mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
66.7mm
62.8mm
Bottom Bracket Height
310.3mm
314.3mm
Chainstay Length
427mm
427mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
421.8mm
422.4mm
Front-Center
810mm
836mm
Front-Center Horizontal
807.3mm
833.6mm
Wheelbase
1229mm
1256mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
561mm
561mm
Trail
115.8mm
very high
108.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
105.4mm
99.3mm
Wheel Flop
43.7mm
39.6mm
Standover Height
846mm
864mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
263mm
170 mm cranks
289mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
140.3mm
170 mm cranks
144.3mm
170 mm cranks
150mm M-L Build
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1983.1mm
2010.1mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
