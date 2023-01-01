2019 Sklar Bikes Sweet Spot 130mm S
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Stack
608mm
Reach
467mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.3:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
350mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
635mm
Top Tube Slope
25.8deg
Head Tube Angle
65.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
60.6mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73.9mm
Bottom Bracket Height
303.1mm
Chainstay Length
427mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.6mm
Front-Center
770mm
Front-Center Horizontal
766.4mm
Wheelbase
1187mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
532mm
Trail
115.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
105.4mm
Wheel Flop
43.7mm
Standover Height
778mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
223mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
133.1mm
170 mm cranks
130mm S Build
Small
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1941.1mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
