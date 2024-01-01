2017 Woho Bike Wildcard Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
564mm
Reach
402.5mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
600mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
575mm
Top Tube Slope
-1deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.1mm
Front-Center
617.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
613.9mm
Wheelbase
1044mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
Trail
64.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
61.5mm
Wheel Flop
19mm
Standover Height
825mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
96.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1746mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/compare/woho-wildcard-2017-l/