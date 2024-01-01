HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Woho Bike
/
Wildcard

2017 Woho Bike Wildcard Base

Category
All-road/Gravel
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
L
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

L
Stack
564mm
Reach
402.5mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
600mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
575mm
Top Tube Slope
-1deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.1mm
Front-Center
617.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
613.9mm
Wheelbase
1044mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
Trail
64.6mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
61.5mm
Wheel Flop
19mm
Standover Height
825mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
96.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1746mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
All-road/Gravel
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/compare/woho-wildcard-2017-l/
Suggest Bike Edit