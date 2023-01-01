2023 Basso Bikes Diamante Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
45
48
51
53
56
58
61
Stack
521.7mm
521.8mm
546.2mm
558.8mm
584.3mm
608mm
632.2mm
Reach
374.9mm
375.2mm
378.6mm
384.8mm
386.9mm
389mm
390.7mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.39:1
1.44:1
1.45:1
1.51:1
1.56:1
1.62:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
450mm
480mm
510mm
530mm
560mm
580mm
610mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
505mm
515mm
525mm
545mm
560mm
575mm
590mm
Top Tube Slope
10deg
6.6deg
6deg
5.3deg
5deg
5.5deg
5deg
Seat Tube Angle
76deg
75deg
75deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
101mm
101mm
126mm
138mm
155mm
180mm
203mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
400mm
400mm
400mm
400mm
402mm
402mm
406mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Base Build
45
48
51
53
56
58
61
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
