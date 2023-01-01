HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Standert Bicycles
/
Triebwerk Disc

2023 Standert Bicycles Triebwerk Disc Base

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
54
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

54
Stack
545mm
Reach
393mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
544mm
Top Tube Slope
2.6deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
128mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
410mm
Wheelbase
989mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
782mm

Base Build

54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
30mm
Tire Width Max
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
682mm
Bike Length with Tires
1671mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Performance Road
Source:https://standert.de/products/triebwerk-frameset-silver-lily
