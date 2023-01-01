2023 Standert Bicycles Triebwerk Disc Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
54
Stack
545mm
Reach
393mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
544mm
Top Tube Slope
2.6deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
128mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Chainstay Length
410mm
Wheelbase
989mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Standover Height
782mm
Base Build
54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
30mm
Tire Width Max
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
682mm
Bike Length with Tires
1671mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
