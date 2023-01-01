2021 Sonder Camino Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
568mm
587mm
605mm
624mm
Reach
370mm
385mm
400mm
410mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
1.52:1
1.51:1
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
460mm
490mm
520mm
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
530mm
556mm
576mm
604mm
Top Tube Slope
14.2deg
12.6deg
11deg
9.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
74deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
160mm
180mm
200mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
73mm
73mm
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
280mm
280mm
280mm
280mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
428.8mm
428.8mm
428.8mm
428.8mm
Front-Center
595.7mm
615.5mm
637.4mm
645.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
591.2mm
611.2mm
633.2mm
641.2mm
Wheelbase
1020mm
1040mm
1062mm
1070mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
68.7mm
68.7mm
68.7mm
68.7mm
Mechanical Trail
64.9mm
64.9mm
64.9mm
64.9mm
Wheel Flop
21.1mm
21.1mm
21.1mm
21.1mm
Standover Height
743mm
761mm
785mm
808mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
70.2mm
172.5 mm cranks
90mm
172.5 mm cranks
111.9mm
172.5 mm cranks
119.8mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
107.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
107.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
107.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
107.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
42mm
42mm
42mm
Tire Width Max
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
706mm
706mm
706mm
706mm
Bike Length with Tires
1726mm
1746mm
1768mm
1776mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
172.5mm
172.5mm
172.5mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 2 in
to5 ft 7 in
5 ft 6 in
to5 ft 10 in
5 ft 9 in
to6 ft 2 in
6 ft 2 in
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
