2019 Juliana Bicycles Quincy Force AXS / Carbon CC / 650b
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
49
52
54
Stack
530mm
555mm
576mm
Reach
365mm
372mm
380mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
1.49:1
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
495mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
512mm
526mm
545mm
Top Tube Slope
8.9deg
8.8deg
8.3deg
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
71deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
130mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
74mm
74mm
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268.8mm
268.8mm
270.8mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.5mm
418.5mm
418.9mm
Front-Center
594mm
595mm
600mm
Front-Center Horizontal
587.5mm
590.5mm
596.1mm
Wheelbase
1006mm
1009mm
1015mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48.7mm
50mm
45.1mm
Trail
76.2mm
high
65.2mm
high
67.2mm
high
Mechanical Trail
71.3mm
61.6mm
63.7mm
Wheel Flop
25mm
20.1mm
20.2mm
Standover Height
730mm
754mm
776mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
81.2mm
170 mm cranks
82.2mm
170 mm cranks
84.7mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98.8mm
170 mm cranks
98.8mm
170 mm cranks
98.3mm
172.5 mm cranks
Force AXS / Carbon CC / 650b Build
49
52
54
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
2in
2in
Tire Outer Diameter
685.6mm
685.6mm
685.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1691.6mm
1694.6mm
1700.6mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
172.5mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
152 cm
to160 cm
160 cm
to168 cm
168 cm
to175 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.julianabicycles.com/en-US/quincy