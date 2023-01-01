2021 Stanton Bikes Sherpa Elite
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
17"
19"
21"
Stack
599.9mm
618.4mm
636.8mm
Reach
441mm
461.2mm
481.5mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
1.34:1
1.32:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
430mm
482mm
533mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
600mm
625mm
650mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
586.4mm
606.4mm
629.3mm
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
67deg
Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
75.5deg
75.5deg
75.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
120mm
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
56mm
56mm
56mm
Bottom Bracket Height
316mm
316mm
316mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
431.4mm
431.4mm
431.4mm
Front-Center
721.9mm
749.1mm
777.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
719.7mm
747mm
775.2mm
Wheelbase
1151.1mm
1178.3mm
1206.6mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
43.3mm
43.5mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
500mm
500mm
500mm
Trail
110.1mm
very high
110.9mm
very high
110.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
101.3mm
102.1mm
101.9mm
Wheel Flop
39.6mm
39.9mm
39.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
179.9mm
170 mm cranks
207.1mm
170 mm cranks
235.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
146mm
170 mm cranks
146mm
170 mm cranks
146mm
170 mm cranks
Elite Build
17"
19"
21"
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1895mm
1922.3mm
1950.5mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
165 cm
to178 cm
178 cm
to188 cm
178 cm
to193 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.stantonbikes.com/product/sherpa-gen-3/