2016 Canyon Bicycles Roadlite AL
- Category
- Fitness
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
561mm
583mm
607mm
631mm
Reach
418mm
420mm
423mm
429mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
1.39:1
1.43:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
490mm
520mm
550mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
584.2mm
592.7mm
602.8mm
615.9mm
Top Tube Slope
9.3deg
8.5deg
7.8deg
7.2deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
127mm
152.2mm
180.5mm
206mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Wheelbase
1016.2mm
1031.4mm
1041.6mm
1068.2mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
AL Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1694.2mm
1709.4mm
1719.6mm
1746.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFitness
Source:https://www.canyon.com/en-gb/fitness-bikes/onroad-bikes/roadlite/roadlite-7.0/1969.html?dwvar_1969_pv_rahmengroesse=2XL&dwvar_1969_pv_rahmenfarbe=GY%2FTQ