2012 Bianchi Infinito Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
53cm
Stack
551mm
Reach
375mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
535mm
Top Tube Slope
7.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
155mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
249mm
Chainstay Length
409mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
403.3mm
Front-Center
586mm
Front-Center Horizontal
589.7mm
Wheelbase
993mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50.3mm
Trail
53mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
50.3mm
Wheel Flop
15.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
99mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
79mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
53cm
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
634mm
Bike Length with Tires
1627mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
42cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:Bianchi