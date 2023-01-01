2023 GT Bicycles Grade Al Expert 2023
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
51
55
Stack
568mm
590mm
Reach
385mm
394mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
494mm
531mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
559mm
574mm
Top Tube Slope
10.1deg
8.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
72.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
275mm
275mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439mm
439mm
Front-Center
623mm
621mm
Front-Center Horizontal
618mm
616mm
Wheelbase
1057mm
1055mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
Trail
64.9mm
mid/neutral
53.3mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
61.2mm
50.8mm
Wheel Flop
20.4mm
15.5mm
Standover Height
760mm
791mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
105mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105mm
170 mm cranks
105mm
170 mm cranks
Al Expert 2023 Build
51
55
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
37mm
37mm
Tire Outer Diameter
696mm
696mm
Bike Length with Tires
1753mm
1751mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
