2016 Giant Bicycles Defy Aluxx
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
M/L
L
XL
Stack
523mm
546mm
567mm
586mm
605mm
624mm
Reach
365mm
373mm
377mm
381mm
390mm
398mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.46:1
1.5:1
1.54:1
1.55:1
1.57:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
515mm
530mm
545mm
560mm
575mm
595mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
72deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
145mm
165mm
190mm
210mm
230mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Wheelbase
983mm
990mm
995mm
1007mm
1022mm
1037mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
—
Standover Height
737mm
754mm
777mm
790mm
813mm
833mm
Aluxx Build
XS
S
M
M/L
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1655mm
1662mm
1667mm
1679mm
1694mm
1709mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
