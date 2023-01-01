2022 Hope Technology HB.160 Base
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 170mm fork travel, 160mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
H2
H3 (slack)
Stack
637mm
645mm
Reach
470mm
487mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
1.32:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
410mm
440mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
606.5mm
628mm
Top Tube Slope
22.7deg
—
Head Tube Angle
64deg
63.2deg
Seat Tube Angle
75.5deg
—
Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
—
78deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
30mm
31.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
344.5mm
340.5mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439mm
438.9mm
Front-Center
815.6mm
848.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
815mm
847.6mm
Wheelbase
1254mm
1286.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
44mm
Trail
133.7mm
very high
138.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
120.2mm
123.7mm
Wheel Flop
52.7mm
55.8mm
Standover Height
710mm
725mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
271.1mm
170 mm cranks
306.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
174.5mm
170 mm cranks
170.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
H2
H3 (slack)
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
2003mm
2030.4mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 7 in
to6 ft 0 in
5 ft 11 in
to6 ft 4 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.hopetechhb.com/geometry-916