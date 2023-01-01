2023 ROSE Bikes Backroad GRX RX810
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
47
Stack
503mm
Reach
374mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
420mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
499mm
Top Tube Slope
9deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
76deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
Chainstay Length
414mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
408.9mm
Front-Center
581.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
578.1mm
Wheelbase
987mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
Fork Length, Unknown
384mm
Trail
67.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
63.8mm
Wheel Flop
21.3mm
Standover Height
719mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
79.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
97mm
170 mm cranks
GRX RX810 Build
47
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
664mm
Bike Length with Tires
1651mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
70mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
