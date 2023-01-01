2004 Marin Bikes Fairfax -
- Category
- Fitness
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
20.5''
L
Stack
550mm
550mm
Reach
420mm
420mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.31:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
570mm
570mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
580mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
580mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
0deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
75deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
70deg
Head Tube Length
200mm
200mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
45mm
45mm
Bottom Bracket Height
294mm
294mm
Chainstay Length
438mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435.7mm
437.7mm
Front-Center
640mm
640mm
Front-Center Horizontal
649.3mm
647.3mm
Wheelbase
1085mm
1085mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
Trail
69.1mm
high
44.3mm
low
Mechanical Trail
65.4mm
42.7mm
Wheel Flop
21.3mm
11.1mm
Standover Height
838mm
820mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
191mm
110 mm cranks
191mm
110 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
184mm
110 mm cranks
184mm
110 mm cranks
- Build
20.5''
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1763mm
1763mm
Crank Length
110mm
110mm
Handlebar Width
60cm
60cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFitness
