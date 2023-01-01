2019 Triban RC 500 Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
L
XL
Stack
524mm
542mm
569mm
603mm
633mm
Reach
375mm
380mm
379mm
385mm
386mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
1.43:1
1.5:1
1.57:1
1.64:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
450mm
480mm
500mm
520mm
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
515mm
530mm
548mm
564mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
10.3deg
8.9deg
9.8deg
11.1deg
13.1deg
Head Tube Angle
69.8deg
70.8deg
71.5deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
74.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
130mm
155mm
185mm
215mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Wheelbase
1010mm
1012mm
1014.5mm
1016mm
1026mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
Base Build
XS
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Width Max
36mm
36mm
36mm
36mm
36mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1688mm
1690mm
1692.5mm
1694mm
1704mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
172.5mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
400mm
420mm
420mm
440mm
Stem Length
80mm
80mm
100mm
110mm
120mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
155 cm
to165 cm
165 cm
to175 cm
175 cm
to180 cm
180 cm
to190 cm
190 cm
to200 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
