2010 Trek Bikes FX 7.1
Geometry
20in
20in
Stack
508mm
Reach
381mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
508mm
508mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
568mm
568mm
Top Tube Slope
2.3deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
160mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
61mm
61mm
Bottom Bracket Height
285mm
285mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.8mm
440.8mm
Front-Center
619.2mm
619.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
616.2mm
616.2mm
Wheelbase
1057mm
1057mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
Trail
68.3mm
high
68.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
64.8mm
64.8mm
Wheel Flop
20.6mm
20.6mm
Standover Height
786mm
786mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
103.2mm
170 mm cranks
103.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
115mm
170 mm cranks
115mm
170 mm cranks
7.1 Build
20in
20in
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1749mm
1749mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHybrid
Source:https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/bikes/hybrid-bikes/fitness-bikes/fx/7-1-fx/p/16527/