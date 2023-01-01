2013 Fuji Bikes Gran Fondo carbon
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
50
Stack
543mm
Reach
394mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
530mm
Top Tube Slope
9.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
69mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.2mm
Front-Center
603.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
599.8mm
Wheelbase
1009mm
Fork Offset/Rake
52mm
Trail
60.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.4mm
Wheel Flop
18.7mm
Standover Height
757mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
97.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
97mm
170 mm cranks
carbon Build
50
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1681mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
90mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:http://archive.fujibikes.com/2013/Fuji/gran-fondo-21-c