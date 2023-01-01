HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Fuji Bikes
/
Gran Fondo

2013 Fuji Bikes Gran Fondo carbon

Category
Endurance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Aluminum
Features
Rim brake
50
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

50
Stack
543mm
Reach
394mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
530mm
Top Tube Slope
9.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
69mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.2mm
Front-Center
603.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
599.8mm
Wheelbase
1009mm
Fork Offset/Rake
52mm
Trail
60.7mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.4mm
Wheel Flop
18.7mm
Standover Height
757mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
97.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
97mm
170 mm cranks

carbon Build

50
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1681mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
90mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Endurance Road
Source:http://archive.fujibikes.com/2013/Fuji/gran-fondo-21-c
