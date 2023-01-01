2022 Giant Bicycles Revolt Advanced 3
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
Stack
586mm
Reach
387mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
560mm
Top Tube Slope
14.6deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
81mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
427.4mm
Front-Center
614mm
Front-Center Horizontal
608.6mm
Wheelbase
1036mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
67.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
63.6mm
Wheel Flop
20.7mm
Standover Height
764mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
95.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
3 Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
Tire Width Max
53mm
Tire Outer Diameter
698mm
Bike Length with Tires
1734mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
440mm
Stem Length
70mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
169 cm
to181 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
