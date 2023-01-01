HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Giant Bicycles
/
Revolt Advanced

2022 Giant Bicycles Revolt Advanced 3

Category
All-road/Gravel
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
M
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

M
Stack
586mm
Reach
387mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
560mm
Top Tube Slope
14.6deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
81mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
427.4mm
Front-Center
614mm
Front-Center Horizontal
608.6mm
Wheelbase
1036mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
67.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
63.6mm
Wheel Flop
20.7mm
Standover Height
764mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
95.5mm
172.5 mm cranks

3 Build

M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
Tire Width Max
53mm
Tire Outer Diameter
698mm
Bike Length with Tires
1734mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
440mm
Stem Length
70mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
169 cm
to
181 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
All-road/Gravel
Source:;okmm,
Suggest Bike Edit