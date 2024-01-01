2014 Merida Bikes Cyclo Cross 700
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
56
Stack
593mm
Reach
389mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
570mm
Top Tube Slope
5.9deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
175mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420mm
Front-Center
611mm
Front-Center Horizontal
608mm
Wheelbase
1028mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
64.1mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
61mm
Wheel Flop
18.9mm
Standover Height
817mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
93mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
175 mm cranks
700 Build
56
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1714mm
Crank Length
175mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCyclocross
Source:https://99spokes.com/en-EU/bikes/merida/2016/cyclo-cross-700