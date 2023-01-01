2019 Stooge Cycles MK4 Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable, Step-through
Geometry
One
Stack
632mm
Reach
448mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
457.2mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
625mm
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
327.2mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.9mm
Front-Center
792.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
790.2mm
Wheelbase
1231.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
80mm
Fork Length, Unknown
455mm
Trail
84.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
77.5mm
Wheel Flop
31.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
235.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
157.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
One
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
774.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
2005.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendRigid MTB
