2012 Cervelo Cycles S-Series S2
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
51
54
56
58
61
Stack
502mm
522mm
541mm
560mm
580mm
Reach
361mm
370mm
380mm
394mm
403mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.41:1
1.42:1
1.42:1
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
510mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
515mm
530mm
545mm
565mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
4.9deg
3.8deg
2.6deg
2.5deg
2.5deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
120mm
140mm
160mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
399mm
399mm
399mm
399mm
399mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
Standover Height
709mm
729mm
746mm
764mm
781mm
S2 Build
51
54
56
58
61
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
23mm
23mm
23mm
23mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
668mm
668mm
668mm
668mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/bike/cervelo-s2-2012/