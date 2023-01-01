HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Cervelo Cycles
/
S-Series

2012 Cervelo Cycles S-Series S2

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Rim brake
51
Geometry

51
54
56
58
61
Stack
502mm
522mm
541mm
560mm
580mm
Reach
361mm
370mm
380mm
394mm
403mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.41:1
1.42:1
1.42:1
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
510mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
515mm
530mm
545mm
565mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
4.9deg
3.8deg
2.6deg
2.5deg
2.5deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
120mm
140mm
160mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
399mm
399mm
399mm
399mm
399mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
709mm
729mm
746mm
764mm
781mm

S2 Build

51
54
56
58
61
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
23mm
23mm
23mm
23mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
668mm
668mm
668mm
668mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Performance Road
