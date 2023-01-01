2021 Nukeproof Scout 275 Race
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
596mm
596mm
600mm
600mm
Reach
417mm
442mm
466.5mm
491mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.35:1
1.29:1
1.22:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
380mm
420mm
460mm
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
581mm
606mm
632mm
657mm
Top Tube Slope
23.9deg
19deg
14.9deg
9.8deg
Head Tube Angle
66.6deg
66.6deg
66.6deg
66.6deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.6deg
74.6deg
74.6deg
74.6deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
105mm
110mm
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
62mm
62mm
62mm
62mm
Bottom Bracket Height
296mm
296mm
296mm
296mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.6mm
430.6mm
430.6mm
430.6mm
Front-Center
709mm
774mm
761mm
785.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
694.4mm
719.4mm
746.4mm
771.4mm
Wheelbase
1125mm
1150mm
1177mm
1202mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
42mm
42mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
494mm
494mm
494mm
494mm
Trail
109.2mm
very high
109.2mm
very high
109.2mm
very high
109.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
100.2mm
100.2mm
100.2mm
100.2mm
Wheel Flop
39.8mm
39.8mm
39.8mm
39.8mm
Standover Height
671mm
699mm
695mm
724mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
181mm
170 mm cranks
246mm
170 mm cranks
233mm
170 mm cranks
257.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
126mm
170 mm cranks
126mm
170 mm cranks
126mm
170 mm cranks
126mm
170 mm cranks
Race Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
716.1mm
716.1mm
716.1mm
716.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1841.1mm
1866.1mm
1893.1mm
1918.1mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
170mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
