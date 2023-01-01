2016 Nukeproof Scout 275 Comp
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 25% sag
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Stack
563.3mm
563.3mm
567.9mm
622.5mm
Reach
395mm
415mm
435mm
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.36:1
1.31:1
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
381mm
420mm
458mm
508mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
594mm
614mm
635mm
657mm
Top Tube Slope
21.4deg
16.7deg
12.9deg
12.8deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
66deg
66deg
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
105mm
110mm
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
303mm
303mm
303mm
303mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
432.1mm
432.1mm
432.1mm
432.1mm
Front-Center
682.7mm
702.7mm
724.6mm
746.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
680.9mm
700.9mm
722.9mm
744.9mm
Wheelbase
1113mm
1133mm
1155mm
1177mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
44mm
44mm
44mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
425mm
425mm
425mm
530mm
Trail
109mm
very high
109mm
very high
109mm
very high
109mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
99.6mm
99.6mm
99.6mm
99.6mm
Wheel Flop
40.5mm
40.5mm
40.5mm
40.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
159.8mm
170 mm cranks
179.7mm
170 mm cranks
201.7mm
170 mm cranks
218.6mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
133mm
170 mm cranks
133mm
170 mm cranks
133mm
170 mm cranks
128mm
175 mm cranks
Comp Build
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
705.9mm
705.9mm
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1818.9mm
1838.9mm
1860.9mm
1882.9mm
Crank Length
—
—
—
175mm
Handlebar Width
—
—
—
780mm
Stem Length
—
—
—
50mm
Stem Angle
—
—
—
6deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
