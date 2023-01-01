2021 Nukeproof Scout 290 Comp
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel, 0% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Stack
639mm
643mm
643mm
Reach
425mm
450mm
475mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.43:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
460mm
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
619.7mm
646.1mm
671.1mm
Head Tube Angle
65deg
65deg
65deg
Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
110mm
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
304.5mm
304.5mm
304.5mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.4mm
434.4mm
434.4mm
Front-Center
774mm
771mm
796mm
Front-Center Horizontal
740.1mm
767.2mm
792.2mm
Wheelbase
1174.5mm
1201.6mm
1226.6mm
Fork Offset/Rake
46mm
46mm
46mm
Trail
123.9mm
very high
123.9mm
very high
123.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
112.3mm
112.3mm
112.3mm
Wheel Flop
47.5mm
47.5mm
47.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
229.5mm
170 mm cranks
226.5mm
170 mm cranks
251.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
134.5mm
170 mm cranks
134.5mm
170 mm cranks
134.5mm
170 mm cranks
Comp Build
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
749mm
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1923.5mm
1950.6mm
1975.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:http://nukeproof.com/products/scout-290-comp-2021/ https://bikerumor-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Nukeproof-Scout-hardtail-geometry-table-2020.jpg