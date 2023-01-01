HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Dolan Bikes
/
L'ÉTAPE

2019 Dolan Bikes L'ÉTAPE Base

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Rim brake
44
48
52
56
Average stack and reachvs category
Geometry

44
48
52
56
Stack
521.1mm
542.4mm
562.8mm
588.3mm
Reach
375.6mm
385.8mm
398.2mm
403.8mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.41:1
1.41:1
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
480mm
520mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
530mm
545mm
570mm
595mm
Top Tube Slope
11.2deg
8.9deg
6.8deg
5.5deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72.5deg
73deg
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
145mm
165mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop

Base Build

Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Crank Length
170mm
172.5mm
172.5mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
42cm
44cm
44cm
46cm
Stem Length
90mm
100mm
110mm
120mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
5 ft 0 in
to
5 ft 5 in
5 ft 6 in
to
5 ft 9 in
5 ft 10 in
to
6 ft 0 in
6 ft 1 in
to
6 ft 5 in

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Performance Road
Source:https://www.dolan-bikes.com/road/road-framesets/road-framesets-carbon/dolan-l-etape-carbon-road-frameset-6237.html
