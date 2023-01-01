2019 Norco Bicycles Fluid 24 FS Complete
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XXXS
Stack
517mm
Reach
332mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
320mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
500mm
Top Tube Slope
26.3deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
2mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312.5mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
415mm
Front-Center
585mm
Front-Center Horizontal
585mm
Wheelbase
1000mm
Fork Offset/Rake
41.7mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
473mm
Trail
82.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
76.1mm
Wheel Flop
28.5mm
Standover Height
670mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
118.5mm
152 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
160.5mm
152 mm cranks
Complete Build
XXXS
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2in
Tire Outer Diameter
628.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1628.9mm
Crank Length
152mm
Stem Length
35mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
PBH
56 cm
to64 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
Source:https://www.norco.com/bikes/youth/mountain/fluid-fs-aluminum/fluid-24-fs/