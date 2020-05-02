2019 Why Cycles Wayward Frameset
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Titanium
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Geometry
M
L
XL
Stack
630mm
636mm
645mm
Reach
455mm
475mm
495mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
1.34:1
1.3:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
460mm
510mm
555mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
623mm
645mm
668mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
599mm
619mm
643mm
Top Tube Slope
17.9deg
13.3deg
9.8deg
Head Tube Angle
68.3deg
68.3deg
68.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
102mm
108mm
118mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312.1mm
312.1mm
312.1mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Max
455mm
455mm
455mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.4mm
434.4mm
434.4mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
449.6mm
449.6mm
449.6mm
Front-Center
734mm
758.8mm
781.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
730.6mm
755.6mm
778.6mm
Wheelbase
1165mm
1190mm
1213mm
Wheelbase Max
1180.2mm
1205.2mm
1228.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
523mm
523mm
523mm
Trail
97.2mm
very high
97.2mm
very high
97.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
90.3mm
90.3mm
90.3mm
Wheel Flop
33.4mm
33.4mm
33.4mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
181.8mm
170 mm cranks
206.7mm
170 mm cranks
229.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
142.1mm
170 mm cranks
142.1mm
170 mm cranks
142.1mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset Build
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
764.2mm
764.2mm
764.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1929.2mm
1954.2mm
1977.2mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 6 in
to5 ft 10 in
5 ft 9 in
to6 ft 2 in
6 ft 1 in
to6 ft 7 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
