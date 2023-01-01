2019 Shand Cycles Bahookie Frameset (27.5" wheels)
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
612mm
621mm
631mm
650mm
Reach
400mm
420mm
436mm
450mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
1.48:1
1.45:1
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
465mm
485mm
495mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
584mm
606mm
625mm
644mm
Top Tube Slope
17.3deg
15.6deg
15.2deg
14.2deg
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
69.5deg
69.5deg
69.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
120mm
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
305.7mm
305.7mm
305.7mm
305.7mm
Chainstay Length
442mm
442mm
442mm
442mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
437.2mm
437.2mm
437.2mm
437.2mm
Front-Center
662mm
685mm
705mm
726mm
Front-Center Horizontal
658.8mm
662.8mm
701.8mm
722.8mm
Wheelbase
1096mm
1100mm
1139mm
1160mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Trail
84.2mm
very high
84.2mm
very high
84.2mm
very high
84.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
78.8mm
78.8mm
78.8mm
78.8mm
Wheel Flop
27.6mm
27.6mm
27.6mm
27.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
121.3mm
170 mm cranks
144.3mm
170 mm cranks
164.3mm
170 mm cranks
185.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
135.7mm
170 mm cranks
135.7mm
170 mm cranks
135.7mm
170 mm cranks
135.7mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset (27.5" wheels) Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
2.23in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
741.4mm
741.4mm
741.4mm
741.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1837.4mm
1841.4mm
1880.4mm
1901.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
