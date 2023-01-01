2020 REEB Cycles The Sam's Pants Frameset (Titanium)
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Extra Small
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Stack
551mm
562mm
575mm
596mm
620mm
Reach
360mm
368mm
380mm
392mm
405.5mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
1.53:1
1.51:1
1.52:1
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
450mm
465mm
500mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
518mm
529mm
556mm
574mm
595mm
Top Tube Slope
14.9deg
14.7deg
14.2deg
12.4deg
10.4deg
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
69deg
70deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
125mm
145mm
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
80mm
80mm
75mm
75mm
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286.9mm
286.9mm
291.9mm
291.9mm
291.9mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
432.7mm
432.7mm
433.6mm
433.6mm
433.6mm
Front-Center
605.6mm
612.6mm
621mm
634.9mm
656.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
600.3mm
607.3mm
616.4mm
630.4mm
652.4mm
Wheelbase
1033mm
1040mm
1050mm
1064mm
1086mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
415mm
415mm
415mm
415mm
415mm
Trail
89.7mm
very high
86.2mm
very high
79.3mm
high
75.8mm
high
75.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
83.5mm
80.5mm
74.5mm
71.5mm
71.5mm
Wheel Flop
30.6mm
28.8mm
25.5mm
23.9mm
23.9mm
Standover Height
732mm
743mm
762mm
792mm
827mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
68.8mm
170 mm cranks
75.7mm
170 mm cranks
84.1mm
170 mm cranks
98mm
170 mm cranks
119.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116.9mm
170 mm cranks
116.9mm
170 mm cranks
121.9mm
170 mm cranks
121.9mm
170 mm cranks
121.9mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset (Titanium) Build
Extra Small
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
Tire Width Max
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
733.8mm
733.8mm
733.8mm
733.8mm
733.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1766.8mm
1773.8mm
1783.8mm
1797.8mm
1819.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:https://reebcycles.com/bikes/gravel-adventure/the-sams-pants-2020-3/