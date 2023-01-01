2019 REEB Cycles The Sam's Pants Frameset (Titanium)
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Stack
599.4mm
614.7mm
627.4mm
637.5mm
Reach
368.3mm
393.7mm
408.9mm
424.2mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.63:1
1.56:1
1.53:1
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
459.7mm
485.1mm
530.9mm
551.2mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
556.3mm
574mm
599.4mm
624.8mm
Top Tube Slope
17.7deg
15.7deg
12deg
10.7deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
104.1mm
114.3mm
114.3mm
139.7mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68.6mm
68.6mm
68.6mm
68.6mm
Bottom Bracket Height
295.8mm
295.8mm
295.8mm
295.8mm
Chainstay Length
439.4mm
439.4mm
439.4mm
439.4mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434mm
434mm
434mm
434mm
Front-Center
596.1mm
639mm
659.2mm
676.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
592.1mm
635.3mm
655.6mm
673.4mm
Wheelbase
1026.2mm
1069.3mm
1089.7mm
1107.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
39mm
39mm
39mm
39mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
470mm
470mm
470mm
470mm
Trail
87.7mm
very high
87.7mm
very high
87.7mm
very high
87.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
82.6mm
82.6mm
82.6mm
82.6mm
Wheel Flop
27.6mm
27.6mm
27.6mm
27.6mm
Standover Height
777.2mm
795mm
810.3mm
838.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
61.7mm
170 mm cranks
104.7mm
170 mm cranks
124.9mm
170 mm cranks
142.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
125.8mm
170 mm cranks
125.8mm
170 mm cranks
125.8mm
170 mm cranks
125.8mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset (Titanium) Build
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Outer Diameter
728.7mm
728.7mm
728.7mm
728.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1754.8mm
1798mm
1818.3mm
1836.1mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendOff-road Touring
